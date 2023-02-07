Upper Kohistan bus-car collision kills 25

A bus carrying more than 40 passengers hit a car in Upper Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and both vehicles fell into a gorge, killing 25 people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident.

Police said the passenger bus was travelling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi on the Karakoram Highway. Diamer SP Sher Khan said a police team has pulled out 25 bodies from the vehicles, while 15 injured have been shifted to a hospital in Chilas.

The accident occurred near the Satiyal checkpost near Diamer. Rescue efforts are underway by locals and police personnel.

Upper Kohistan district police chief Tahir Iqbal said there were six occupants in the car, out of whom five have been killed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the accident. He prayed for the departed souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved families, APP reported.

The premier also prayed for the early recovery of the injured, and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical aid to them.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP leader Asif Zardari also expressed grief over the tragic accident.

The former president condoled with the families of the accident victims.

The minister has sought all-out efforts to save the lives of those injured.