Gold prices continue to cool to Rs0.2m

The prices of a tola of gold on Tuesday cooled down to a level last seen last month.

According to data released by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Tuesday evening, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold fell by Rs4,300 on Tuesday.

It meant that the rate of a tola of gold fell to an even Rs200,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by Rs3,686 to Rs171,468.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold fell to Rs157,179.

In the international market, the price of an ounce of gold fell by a $1,869.

Price of silver

The price of a tola of 24 karat of silver also fell by Rs20 to Rs2,230.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver also fell by Rs17.14 to Rs1,911.86.

In the international market, the price of an ounce of Rs22.22.