Extension to Gen Bajwa was ‘blunder’: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said giving an extension to former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was a “blunder” rather than a mistake.

Mr Khan has on multiple occasions accused Gen Bajwa of playing ‘double games’ with him when he was the prime minister.

In a conversation with foreign journalists, he said it was a blunder, not a mistake, to give a three-year extension in services to Gen Bajwa.

The PTI chief also predicted that elections will be ‘rigged’ and claimed, for the first time, the masses had not accepted the ‘regime change’.

He also berated that officials involved in the May 25 (PTI long march) were being appointed again in Punjab.

On the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the Constitution was clear that polls should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

“I have never seen such vengeful actions before,” he added.

Commenting on the Toshakhana case against him, Imran claimed the court did not ask for details of the state repository gifts.

No contact with Nawaz Sharif

The former premier also said he was not in touch with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who only wanted his disqualification.

While commenting on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Imran remarked that the Kabul government was not against Pakistan.

The PTI chief claimed his ‘Jail Bharo’ movement was a form of a peaceful demonstration, and the second option for them was protest.

‘New murder plan’

Later in the day, the PTI chairman informed his party leaders about the threats to his life.

In a meeting with the party spokespersons, the former prime minister claimed a new plan has been hatched to kill him, for which two people from South Waziristan have been assigned the task.

He also said a certain amount has been paid to the two professional killers to get rid of him.

“I have all the proofs of this project,” he claimed.

Mr Khan said he had said before also that a murder plan had been hatched to eliminate him through an extremist, after which he was attacked by three shooters in an attempt to kill him.