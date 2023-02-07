Celebrity chef bursts into tears over ‘quake apocalypse’ in Turkiye

Turkish chef and internet celebrity Burak Özdemir, known as CZN Burak, burst into tears while talking about the devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye, and appealed to people for help.

The chef has also announced that he will help the provinces affected by the 7.7-magnitude Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake.

An emotional CZN Burak, born in Hatay in 1996, asked people for help in a video he uploaded on his social media accounts following a visit to the devastated sites in his hometown.

Burak announced that he had arranged trucks carrying aid for the affected areas.

Rolling up his sleeves, he could be seen in videos on his social media accounts delivering food supplies and other essentials from his restaurant to the earthquake-affected zones.

It is pertinent to note that the Turkish president has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces, as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble in a race to find survivors in the deadly quake that hit Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.