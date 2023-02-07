KP police chief fears terrorist attacks during polls

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has expressed fear of terrorist attacks during elections in the province.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was held to discuss elections in KP.

The provincial police chief informed the commission that the force faced a shortage of 57,000 officials to conduct elections.

IGP Ansari said that in 2022, there were 494 attacks on the police force, and in this year so far there have been 46 attacks that have martyred 93 police officers. It is feared that there may be more attacks during elections.

According to the election commission statement, the IGP said he could not say with certainty that elections in the province will be completely peaceful.

The chief election commissioner said the ECP was in touch with the Interior Ministry for deployment of army and FC for the polls.

It is essential to appoint neutral officials during elections, he said, adding necessary appointments should be made immediately to ensure transparent elections.