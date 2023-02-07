PCB bans Asif Afridi for two years due to anti-corruption breach

**Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned the domestic cricketer Asif Afridi for two years on Tuesday, from all cricket after he pleaded guilty as charged for two violations under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

According to PCB, Asif Afridi was approached by the match fixers but he did not report to the anti corruption unit immediately, which PCB advises all cricketers.

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi said he was disappointed to impose a ban but PCB had to follow the rules.

His statement said: “It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences.”

“As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers.”

He also hoped that no player would accept such offer in the future and would report immediately in case they are approached.