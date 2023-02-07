Shehbaz sets up Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Türkiye

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during Tuesday’s federal cabinet meeting decided to establish a relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkey.

The PM also appealed to all Pakistanis to contribute to the relief fund.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the tragedy, and the destruction caused by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

The cabinet members also decided to donate their one-month salary to the relief fund for Türkiye.

One-day salaries of all officers from grade 18 to 22 would also be donated to the fund.

Later in the day, a notification was issued about the account opened for the relief fund.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz highlighted the close bond shard between Pakistan and Türkiye. He highlighted the efforts made by Ankara to help Islamabad during last year’s devastating floods here.

He vowed not to leave the Turkish brothers and sisters alone in their hour of grief.

The premier said he was leaving for Türkiye on Wednesday to visit the earthquake-affected areas.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Sharif decided to establish the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support the earthquake victims of the brotherly country of Turkiye in their difficult time.