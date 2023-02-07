PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ drive to kick off from Multan: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement will kick off from his hometown of Multan.

Qureshi further said he has been contesting elections for the sake of the party, not for himself. The same way, he will be contesting the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly seats in March for the sake of their ideology.

The PTI vice chairman said he will court arrest on the orders of party chief Imran Khan.

Moreover, he said the interim Punjab government has been reshuffling officers based on its choices.

He further said it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free and fair elections, but so far the election body has failed to fulfil its responsibilities.

Govt to violate Constitution by delaying polls: Asad

Moreover, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the federal coalition government will be abrogating the Constitution if it delays elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he cautioned the PDM-led government in Islamabad to avoid Article 6 being invoked against it over delaying of elections beyond 90 days.

The former minister termed the upcoming elections in Pakistan the first step towards ‘real’ independence.

He claimed by the end of this week, the date for election in Punjab, and next week that for KP will be announced.