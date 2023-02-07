Kamran Akmal announces retirement from professional cricket

Wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal announced retirement from International cricket on Tuesday, as he intended to focus on new role of coaching and selection.

The former Test cricketer was hired as the batting consultant by Peshawar Zalmi one week after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him chief selector for junior cricket.

He told media in Karachi that he would only play club cricket matches sometimes from now onwards due to new responsibilities and duties.

Kamran Akmal also talked about Peshawar Zalmi, where he would work with his cousin Babar Azam as well.

He said it was a great news for Peshawar Zalmi that a world class cricketer like Babar Azam would play for them.

Kamran added that he did not have to praise Babar Azam even though he was like his brother.

He also revealed that the opening partner of Babar Azam was not decided yet but it would be finalised by Darren Sammy and Babar Azam himself.