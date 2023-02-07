WATCH: Birds apparently knew earthquake was about to hit Turkiye

An unusual video showing birds flying erratically just before the recent earthquake in Turkey has sparked speculation about the supernatural.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has many people asking whether the strange behavior of the birds was a warning of the impending disaster.

According to a report from the United States Geological Survey, this is not the first time that strange animal behavior has been observed prior to a large earthquake.

In fact, the oldest recorded account dates back to 373 BC in Greece, when rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes reportedly fled their homes many days before the earthquake struck.

The report goes on to explain that earthquakes generate low-frequency vibrations that can be felt by some animals, including dogs.

Despite this, scientists are still unable to explain why some animals exhibit consistent and reliable behavior prior to seismic events.

While the strange behavior of the birds in Turkey remains a mystery, it has once again raised questions about the potential for animals to serve as early warning indicators for earthquakes.

The video has been a source of fascination for many, with some speculating that the birds were responding to supernatural forces at work.

Despite the speculation, it is important to remember that the science behind strange animal behavior prior to earthquakes is still not fully understood.

Nevertheless, this latest incident serves as a reminder of the mysterious and powerful forces that can shape our world.