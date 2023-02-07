Who is going to sing the official anthem of PSL 8?

Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) official Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the official anthem for PSL 8 would be released soon.

Earlier there were reports that previous management of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were in contact with Ali Sethi to sing the anthem but Najam Sethi, the chairman of management committee of PCB believed it would be conflicted of interest if his son sung the anthem.

Many people started guessing the singers of PSL season 8 anthem, but there was no official announcement yet.

For the seventh season of PSL, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig sung the anthem whereas Naseebo Lal and Aima Baig had sung PSL 6 anthem.

Some people showed their desire to see Ali Zafar sing the anthem once again as his anthem for the first season was liked more than any other PSL anthem.