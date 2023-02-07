Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, Abdullah Siddiqui to sing PSL 8 anthem

Ending all suspense, the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) official Twitter account announced on Tuesday evening that the official anthem for PSL 8 would be sung by Pasoori fame Shae Gill, youth sensations Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Abdullah Siddiqui.

Earlier, there were reports that the previous management of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were in contact with Ali Sethi to sing the anthem, but Najam Sethi, the chairman of management committee of PCB, believed it would be a conflict of interest if his son sang the anthem.

Many people had started guessing the singers of PSL season 8 anthem.

For the seventh season of PSL, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig sung the anthem, whereas Naseebo Lal and Aima Baig had sung PSL 6 anthem.

Some people showed their desire to see Ali Zafar sing the anthem once again, as his anthem for the first season was liked more than any other PSL anthem.