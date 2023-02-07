Watch Live
Pakistan

Pakistan emergency aid arrives in Turkey

PM Shehbaz sets up fund for brethren country
Samaa Web Desk Feb 07, 2023
The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying members of Search & Rescue Team and blankets from PAF Base, Nur Khan has landed in Turkiye.

The PAF aircraft was carrying relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye, a PAF news release said.

The transport fleet of PAF has always been at the forefront to respond to natural disasters and calamities both inland and abroad.

Further, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to establish the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to support the earthquake victims of brotherly country, Turkiye.

In a tweet, the minister said the federal cabinet had announced to donate one month salary to the relief fund.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to affluent people to help generously for earthquake victims of Turkiye.

Turkiye Syria Quake

pakistan relief goods

