Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s bail plea

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for bail.

Ahmed is currently in custody after he accused former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a plot to assassinate former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Ahmed, who was sent to jail on 14 day judicial remand after his two-day physical remand in police custody had ended on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the court first heard arguments from the prosecution and defence before reserving its verdict.

During the hearing, the prosecutor argued that Rasheed’s statements were inflammatory and were trying to sow discord between two political parties, their workers and supporters and could lead to severe friction.

If he cannot be controlled while in detention, then what will happen if he is released, the prosecution asked.