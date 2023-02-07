Imran’s front people received Rs1.6b in cash deposits in 3 years, claims Atta Tarar

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was on Tuesday accused of receiving bribes and other corruption proceeds via his alleged frontwoman, Farah Shehzadi alias Gogi, with millions in cash deposited into her account over three years.

This was disclosed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs with the status of Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar in a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Tarar claimed that he had managed to obtain data from banks about the transactions made in Farah’s accounts.

He said that in 2018, Farah created 10-12 bank accounts.

He added that per the data collected, some 969 cash deposit transactions into Farah’s accounts were recorded in the past three years when Usman Buzdar was the Punjab Chief minister.

He claimed that the total value of these cash deposits was around Rs1.6 billion.

Showing a document of transactions with the name of depositor and recipient, Tarar claimed that this was the evidence of Imran’s alleged corruption.

He claimed that it w as Imran who had engineered Farah’s escape from the country because if she is summoned by the authorities, she will disclose all of Imran’s secrets.

Tarar further claimed that Imran made sure Farah benefited from allegedly tailored amnesty schemes.

He added that they have also written to the relevant authorities to secure a red warrant for Farah’s arrest and repatriation to Pakistan to face questioning.

Tarar claimed that Imran was seeking exemption from personal appearance and other technicalities to delay his cases and to have them dismissed rather than face them.

He added that it cannot be that it takes six years to decide the foreign funding case while Nawaz Sharif’s case and Maryam Nawaz’s cases are decided within months.

“I sincerely appeal to the Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s case on day-to-day basis,” he said as he sought fairness in cases.

Tarar claimed that news of Mohammad Khan Bhatti’s alleged arrest in Sindh was bogus and was cooked up by Elahi to create a narrative of being victimized while he has been shifted into hiding.