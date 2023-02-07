Dash cam footage captures moment plane slices taxi in half

A routine flight turned into a scene of horror as TransAsia Airways Flight 235 crashed to the ground, slicing a taxi car in half. The dash cam footage of the shocking incident offers a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the power of nature.

The flight, which was carrying 58 passengers and crew members from Songshan Airport in Taiwan to Kinmen Airport in China, crashed into the Keelung River on February 4, 2015, after one of its engines failed.

The miscommunication between the captain and co-pilot led to the shutting down of the wrong engine and resulted in the tragic crash.

Despite the near-miss with the taxi, two people in the car survived with only minor injuries.

Unfortunately, 43 passengers and most of the flight crew lost their lives in the crash, while only 15 passengers survived.

The survivors were rescued by Taipei Fire Department and volunteer workers who arrived on the scene within minutes.

Lucky survivor, taxi driver Mr. Zhou, told local news reporters that he only suffered head injuries after his close call with death. He remarked that he was lucky to be alive.

The crash of Flight 235 ultimately led to the demise of TransAsia Airways, which was the second major incident involving the airline in seven months. The airline ceased operations and closed indefinitely at the end of 2015.