Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab shines at 2023 Grammy Awards

Pakistani singer and songwriter Arooj Aftab stuns the crowd with her performance of Udhero Na at the prestigious 2023 Grammy Awards, despite falling short in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Brooklyn-based artist Arooj Aftab graced the stage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with her powerful voice, singing her nominated song Udhero Na in collaboration with British-American sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

Despite not winning the award in the Best Global Music Performance category, Aftab received the honor of performing her song on the center stage of music’s biggest night.

Check out Arooj Aftab’s performance at the prestigious Grammy Awards 2023.

Arooj rose to fame in 2022, when she was nominated for Best New Artist, and it was the following year that she took home her first Grammy for Mohabbat.

She has since become a prominent name in the Pakistani entertainment industry, with hit songs like Inaayat, Udhero Na, Last Night, and more.

Her latest release, Mehram from Coke Studio season 14, was a massive global success.