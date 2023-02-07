Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

KE, China sign MoU for clean energy production

1,000 MW renewable energy to be produced under the deal
Samaa Web Desk Feb 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>A view of electricity grid. Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

A view of electricity grid. Photo: SAMAA/file

K-Electric (KE) and China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CTGSAIL) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join hands for production of 1,000 Megawatts (MWs) of clean renewable energy and its storage.

Under the MoU, China Three Gorges Corporation will install 2.6 Gigawatts power projects worth $6 billion and is actively undertaking investments in hydel, wind, solar, and PV power projects across emerging markets in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Under the agreement, K-Electric will take steps to install batteries to its large grid systems, which will enable storage of energy.

K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Abdullah Alvi said that the agreement is aimed at increasing the production of clean, sustainable and affordable energy in the country’s energy mix.

The renewable energy projects will be implemented in different areas of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); he added.

K-Electric

clean energy transition

China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div