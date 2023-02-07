Watch Live
Kamran Akmal joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting consultant

Wicket-keeper batter is Peshawar Zalmi's all time top scorer in PSL
Qadir Khawaja Feb 07, 2023
<p>Kamran Akmal joins Peshawar Zalmi once again. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Peshawar Zalmi’s former wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal joined his team once again, this time as a batting consultant for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Kamran Akmal was recently appointed as the chief selector of junior cricket by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In the past Peshawar Zalmi had Hashim Amla to assist the batters whereas their coach Darren Sammy also reached Pakistan on Tuesday.

Kamran Akmal was the top scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with 1972 runs in 75 matches which he played in seven seasons from 2016 to 2022.

He also remains the only batter to score three centuries in PSL’s all seasons.

