APC on terrorism postponed as PM Shehbaz to visit quake-hit Turkiye

The All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled on February 9 has been postponed for the second time as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for a visit to Turkiye which was hit by deadly earthquake on Monday.

The APC earlier scheduled on February 7 had been postponed to February 9.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted about the postponement of the APC.

She said that PM Shehbaz will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning and will express his condolences to the people of Turkiye, for the destruction and loss of life after the earthquake.

She added that the new date of meeting will be announced after consultation with the allies.