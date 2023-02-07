WATCH: Multan student’s solar dryer can preserve food for up to a year

A talented student from the Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University in Multan has made a breakthrough in the field of food preservation.

Iqra, a student of agriculture, has invented a solar dryer, a machine that uses solar energy to store vegetables, fruits and other food items for extended periods of time.

The solar dryer provides a solution to the common problem of food contamination, which occurs when fruits and vegetables are dried on open surfaces.

“In it, you can dry fruits, vegetables, and all kinds of things, and its shelf life is from six months to one year,” Iqra said.

This innovative machine dries food with solar energy, ensuring that it remains fresh, safe and healthy for consumption without the risk of contamination.

The solar dryer has a production cost of Rs40,000, making it affordable for small farmers who can benefit from its long-lasting preservation capabilities.

This young inventor’s achievement highlights the potential of young people in Pakistan, who with their intelligence, creativity and passion, can create solutions to the challenges facing their communities.

Iqra’s solar dryer is a prime example of the positive impact that can come from the dedication of young people.