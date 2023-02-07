Court approves Imran Khan’s plea for exemption in ECP Toshakhana reference

An Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday announced reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for exemption in Toshakhana reference hearing in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and approved his application.

Imran Khan had to be indicted today, for being found guilty in corrupt practices in Toshakhana reference.

PTI chairman had formed a four-lawyer team to fight the case on his behalf, that submitted their power of attorney in the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Justice Muhammad Zafar Iqbal heard the case in this regard, where ECP lawyer objected that why did Imran Khan not appear in the hearing yet.

If such exemption application continues to be filed, how will the indictment be applied; said the judge.

To which, Imran’s counsel Advocate Ali Bukhari said that PTI chairman will appear in the court for hearing on February 15.

Justice Zafar replied that a date must be given when Imran Khan can appear before the court.

Imran Khan will appear only if his health allows to, he is following the instructions of the doctors; said Ali Bukhari.