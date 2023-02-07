Mob attacks Hira Mani, Gul e Rana, others during shoot in Karachi

A group of Pakistani celebrities including film director Nabeel Qureshi, actors Mani, Hira Mani and Gul-e-Rana, were subjected to a vicious attack by a mob during a shoot in Karachi on Monday.

The incident, which took place in the PIB Colony, saw the attackers reportedly harass female crew members and actors and steal mobile phones and equipment.

The Load Wedding director, Nabeel Qureshi, shared details of the horrific incident in a series of tweets.

In one of the tweets, he said that the attackers were armed and posed a serious threat to the safety of those present on the film set.

The director called on the authorities to take action against the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the artist community in Pakistan.

Hira Mani also shared an Instagram story saying that it was an unfortunate event to witness.

She thanked the crew member for saving them from the culprits and wished them a speedy recovery as they are in the hospital right now.

The attack has shocked Pakistani artists, with Mahira Khan and Osman Khalid Butt and other celebrities expressing their disbelief and calling the authorities for answers.