Countries extend financial, humanitarian support for Turkiye quake victims

Following the deadly and destructive 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkiye and Syria, different countries and their leaders extended financial and humanitarian support for the victims.

On the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir sends two units of Pakistan Army to Turkiye, for carrying out search and rescue operation at the site.

The military media ISPR said that the troops to stay in the quake affected areas until the relief work is completed.

The military leadership including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other Services Chiefs expressed their grief over the loss of life and property due to the earthquake in Turkey.

The units of Pakistan Army include experts, sniffers, specialized equipment, medical team, 30-bed mobile hospital, tents, blankets and other equipment’s.

The relief troops from Pakistan Air Force aircraft will land at Adana Airport, ISPR reported.

An Algerian rescue team of 89 civil defence officials and doctors reached Turkiye on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences and sympathy to the earthquake victims.

He announced to give $10 million aid for the rehabilitation and relief operation of the victims.

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken ’s in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart said they would help earthquake victims to their maximum potential.

Following the rising death toll after deadly earthquake, New Zealand also announced $950,000 aid for the victims.

A third plane from UAE carrying relief goods reached the quake-hit country.

A 400-member rescue team from Azerbaijan, equipped with modern equipment started rescue and search operation.

China and South Korea also announced sending financial and humanitarian aid to their brotherly country.

Aircraft carrying 70 tons of food, medicine, tents and blankets from Iran and Iraq reached Syria.

Japan also sends disaster relief team to assist the rescue and search operation at the destructive sites.