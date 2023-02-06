Ahmed ahead at Miami

Motorsport champion Enaam Ahmed, racing under the Pakistani flag made it to the fast lane of International motor racing and set the fastest time at the Miami Homestead speedway during testing on January 24, 2023.

Enaam Ahmed will be racing in the 2023 Indy NXT season which starts in March in St. Petersburg, Florida and Enaam’s performance thus far is already showing promise.

This series is the final frontier before the top level of open-wheel competition in the United States, the IndyCar championship which is the most diversified racing in the world. Drivers compete not only on ovals but also on purpose-built race tracks and street courses.

Driving Cape Motorsports-entered Dallara Indy NXT car Enaam set the pace throughout the day in Florida sunshine. His best time ahead of 17 other drivers was .155s faster than Miami racer Reece Gold.

An elated Enaam explained, “the car is so fast we are doing 200 mph down the straight. We have so much downforce we are doing 180 mph in the corners, it’s phenomenal.”

Enaam on racing in America, “racing atmosphere in the United States is very supportive because they don’t care what you look like or where you come from if you do a good job they support you. I love racing here.”

Enaam’s competition this year will include Matthew Brabham, grandson of three-time world champion Jack Brabham.

Teaming up with Enaam at Cape Motorsport will be Jagger Jones, he is the grandson of the 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones.

Ahmed, 22, raced the last two seasons in the USF Pro 2000 Championship for Juncos Hollinger Racing. He finished third in the series standings in 2022. Ahmed has extensive experience in Formula 3 around the globe, including racing in the global, European, British, and Japanese F3 series from 2016-20.