Elahi claims police ‘raid’ at his Gujrat residence again

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday claimed that his Gujrat residence was once again besieged by a large contingent of police.

He claimed police was trying to enter Kunjah House.

“They are using stairs to scale up the walls to enter the house,” he added.

SAMAA TV reported that Gujrat City station house officer along with the police contingent remained inside Kunjah House for over an hour.

Police vehicles were seen patrolling the Kunjah area of Gujrat.

Sharing CCTV footage, Elahi’s son, Moonis, tweeted that police, FIA and other agencies had once again raided Kunjah House “without warrant”.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Secretary and Elahi’s close associate Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by law enforcement agencies in Sindh.

He was taken into custody while travelling to the Sindh High Court to get a bail, with his legal advisor, Amir Saeed Rawn.

The Gujrat police had, a few days ago also, raided Mr Elahi’s house.