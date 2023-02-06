On PM’s orders, relief goods dispatched to Turkiye

On the instructions of the prime minister, a special plane carrying relief goods departed for Turkiye on Monday night.

A C-130 aircraft carrying the army’s search and rescue team was also part of the flight that departed from Rawalpindi’s Chaklala airbase and will directly fly to the quake-affected areas.

On Tuesday morning, a PIA flight carrying 50 people and 15 tonnes of relief goods will also leave for Turkiye. A Rescue 1122 team will also be part of the mission.

Moreover, another C-130 carrying relief items will depart from Lahore for Istanbul on Tuesday. The goods included camps to shield from the cold weather and blankets, among other things.

From Wednesday onwards, PIA flights from Islamabad and Lahore will fly to Turkiye and Syria daily with 15 tonnes of relief items.

Teams from the Health Ministry and the army’s medical personnel will also be sent to the two countries affected by a 7.6 earthquake that has so far killed over 2,000 people.

Shehbaz to visit Turkiye

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Turkiye on Wednesday.

PM Sharif will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on his visit.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye to express solidarity with the nation.

During the visit, PM Sharif will also hold meetings in the Turkish capital of Ankara.