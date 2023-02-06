Karachi police books two-year-old in embezzlement case

Karachi police have booked a two-year-old, who they believe was a co-accused in a financial embezzlement case.

According to the police, they had arrested Shehryar for being allegedly involved in embezzling money through fake thumbprints.

In their haste to nab the person they believed to be the suspect, the police, however, also listed Shehryar’s two-year-old cousin, and other family members as accused in the case.

Shocked after learning that the two-year-old had been nominated in a case, a co-accused and the boy’s father took the two-year-old to the court to seek bail.

The man arrived at the court with the child bawling his eyes out.

Shehryar’s lawyer claimed the case was baseless and false.