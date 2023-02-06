Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti arrested in Sindh

Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been arrested in Sindh, sources said on Monday. Later on Monday, his house in Gujranwala was also raided by police and a domestic employee was arrested.

According to sources, he was apprehended under the supervision of the Hyderabad police SSP from Matiari.

He was wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in different cases.

Sources suggested that Bhatti was in Sindh as he was traveling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek protective, pre-arrest bail.

Raid on house

Later on Monday evening, police raided Bhatti’s official home in GOR-I.

They arrested his domestic employee Nabil and took the closed-circuit television (CCTV) device into custody.

Elahi protests arrest

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi has expressed concerns over the arrest.

In a statement, he said expressed fears that Bhatti may be subject to forcible disappearance.

“The way our legal advisor Amir Saeed Ran remains missing, he too may be subject to disappearance,” Elahi feared.

“What kind of message does is being sent if officers from Punjab start disappearing from Sindh?” he asked.

He warned that such actions by the Sindh administration and police chief can become cause for animosity between provinces.

The former Punjab chief minister urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to immediately take note of the matter.

“I am confident the that the Sindh chief minister will stop such steps which cause unrest across provincial borders,” he said.

Raid on Elahi’s house?

Later on Monday, Elahi and his son Moonis claimed that police had raided their home in Gujrat, Kanjah House.

While they were not present there, they claimed that police first surrounded their home and then attempted to scale their walls using ladders.

Moonis claimed that police were trying to search their house without warrants.

He added that such intimidation tactics will not work.

Who is Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Bhatti is a basic pay scale grade 22 government officer.

He and his nephew are said to be partners in some of Elahi’s businesses and is also believed to be the front for Moonis Elahi.

It is pertinent to note that Bhatti is being probed by the police, FIA, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is being probed for alleged corruption and accumulating assets and wealth beyond means.