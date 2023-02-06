Provinces responsible for controlling inflation: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday claimed the federal government was helpless in providing relief to the people.

While talking to the media in Multan, Ms Nawaz said the PML-N had launched preparations for the elections – general and by-elections – in full swing.

Commenting on the state of inflation, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government ran the federal government, while controlling inflation was the job of the provinces.

The PML-N leader said PTI chief Imran Khan inked an agreement with the IMF that held Pakistan like a ‘hostage’.

She said it seemed Pakistan was being run by the IMF, and not the government.

Maryam said the PML-N had always provided relief to the people whenever it was in power. She claimed the country’s economy was destroyed in the four-year stint of the PTI government.

She further questioned if Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being run by Imran Khan-led PTI governments until a few days ago, why was Shehbaz Sharif responsible for all the inflation?