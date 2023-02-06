Inquiry body set up to probe Lasbela bus tragedy

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Monday announced that an inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the bus accident in Lasbela.

The minister stressed no negligence will be tolerated.

“The purpose of forming the investigation committee is to bring out the facts behind the accident,” he maintained.

Mr Langau assured the families of the accident victims that justice will be served.

A passenger bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge in Lasbela district, catching fire and killing 41 people on board on Jan 29.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers from Quetta to Karachi when it met with the accident near the town of Bela in Lasbela district.

Hamza Anjum Nadeem, the assistant commissioner of Bela, said 40 bodies, including women and children, were recovered. Four injured passengers were rescued.