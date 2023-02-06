Musharraf’s body shifted to Karachi’s Malir Cantt

The MLM-567 flight carrying the body of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf reached Karachi from Dubai a few minutes past 10pm.

His body was then shifted from the airport’s old terminal to Malir Cantt.

The former president’s remains are accompanied by his wife, daughter and son. The body will be shifted to Malir Cantt.

Musharraf’s three personal staff members were also on board the flight.

Earlier, the flight was postponed once again due to logistic reasons.

The aircraft flew from Al Maktoum Airport and landed at Karachi airport at 10:15pm (local time).

The flight carrying the coffin was previously delayed twice. Its take-off times were 3pm and 7pm.

Musharraf is set to be buried in a Karachi graveyard, while his funeral prayers will be offered at Polo Ground in Malir Cantt at 1:45pm.

The family of the late former president had applied to the Pakistan consulate in Dubai to transport his body back to Pakistan.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai had issued a no-objection certificate to facilitate the process for the family.

Through Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan, the consulate stated that they are in close contact with the family and will assist in any way possible.