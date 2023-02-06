Flight repatriating Pervez Musharraf’s body faces another delay

The repatriation of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf’s body to Pakistan from Dubai has been postponed once again due to logistic reasons.

The aircraft will fly from Al Maktoum Airport and will land at Nur Khan Airbase at 10:15pm (local time).

The former president’s family will also return to Pakistan on the same aircraft.

The flight carrying the coffin was previously delayed twice. Its take-off times were 3pm and 7pm.

However, Musharraf is set to be buried in a Karachi graveyard while his funeral prayer will be offered at Polo Ground in Malir Cantt area.

The family of the late former president had applied to the Pakistan consulate in Dubai to transport his body back to Pakistan.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai had issued a no-objection certificate to facilitate the process for the family.

Through Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan, the consulate stated that they are in close contact with the family and will assist in any way possible.