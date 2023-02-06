Peshawar CTD issues photos of mosque suicide bomber

The Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday released photographs of the suicide bomber who blew himself up in the Police Lines mosque on Jan 30, and offered a reward of Rs10 million to anyone providing information about the attacker and his facilitators.

The suicide blast that killed around 86 people was one of the deadliest in Peshawar, a city that has remained at the forefront of the war on terrorism during the American onslaught against the Taliban regime in Kabul since 9/11.

In the photographs released by the police, the suicide bomber could be seen wearing a mask before the attack and in another, his mutilated face after he blew himself up.

Instructions for police personnel

The Peshawar Capital City Police has issued a circular barring personnel from entering the Police Lines mosque carrying arms or wearing their security vests.