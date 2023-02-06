Peshawar Zalmi local players reach Karachi for PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi’s local players reached Karachi for the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday, including the national team’s skipper Babar Azam.

The cricket fans were very happy to meet their favourite stars at airport and also took selfies with them.

Also among the players who reached Karachi were wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Haris, leg spinner Usman Qadir, all-rounder Aamer Jamal and other local players.

According to the spokesperson of Peshawar Zalmi, the former captain and coach of Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy would join the team on Tuesday.

The foreign players are expected to join the squad from 10 February onwards.

Peshawar Zalmi will play their first match of PSL 8 against Karachi Kings on 14 February.