PSL gave me confidence to excel in International cricket, says Fakhar

Pakistan Cricket Team’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman gave credit to Pakistan Super League (PSL) for giving him confidence ahead of the International debut.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video, in which Fakhar Zaman said that when he played international stars like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, he realised he could excel on International stage too.

He also mentioned that newcomers and inexperienced players also learn from the international stars by sharing the dressing room, like he learnt from New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum.

Wahab Riaz also praised PSL for producing stars like Shadab Khan and others, who were products of PSL and won laurels for Pakistan at international level.

In the video, Muhammad Amir said PSL was praised by players all over the world, wherever he goes to play international leagues.

He also gave credit to PSL for helping him make a comeback after five years in 2016 by giving him taste of international cricket.