‘Jail Bharo’ drive to kick off if Punjab, KP polls not held in 90 days: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a video message on Monday stressed that his ‘Stuff Jail’ movement will be launched if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not held within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the two assemblies.

Citing the Constitution, Imran Khan said it mandated holding of elections within 90 days.

The PTI chief urged volunteers from across the country to register themselves for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement for which, he said, people should get their names listed at the PTI’s district offices.

He claimed the movement will bring true democracy with rule of law in the country. He called it a peaceful protest, as allowed to everyone by the Constitution.

“We had two options in front of us — violent and non-violent ones — but we chose the ‘Stuff Jail’ movement to press for our demands for early elections,” he said.

Khan claimed those who violated the Constitution and did not hold elections in 90 days would be proceeded under Article 6.

In the video message, he also gave reasons for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

He further claimed Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N and PPP leaders spent their time in jails as ‘royals’.

Islamabad local government elections

The PTI chairman claimed the PDM-led federal government was violating court verdicts. Despite Islamabad High Court orders to hold local government elections in the capital in 48 hours, the government had simply refused to comply.

Fundamental rights ‘violations’

Imran alleged that the incumbent government was violating the fundamental rights of the people.

He said social media users were being picked up over some tweets.

He alleged PTI leaders Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry as well as his ally Sheikh Rashid were tortured, and numerous cases lodged against them just because they were in the opposition now.

Imran said the PTI sacrificed its Punjab and KP governments to bring political and economic stability in the country.

He further said the election commission and Punjab and KP governors had not yet fixed a date for elections in the provinces.

‘Doctrine of necessity’

The former prime minister cited an example of the ‘doctrine of necessity’ when Justice (retd) Munir, the second chief justice of Pakistan serving from 1954 to 1960, issued a verdict violating the Constitution.

He said times had changed and people were looking towards courts. It was time to defend the Constitution, he remarked.