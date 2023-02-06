Senators denounce rights violations, suppression of Baloch

The Senate session on Monday reverberated with lawmakers highlighting the rights violations in Balochistan and the many other problems of its people.

During the session presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) said basic human rights were being violated in Balochistan.

He claimed that the Gwadar Port City and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects had aggravated problems of locals.

He said the residents had demonstrated in favor of their 42-point charter when he claimed the people of Balochistan had come out in such large numbers for the first time. Furthermore, he said the Haq Do Tehreek had garnered record popularity in the province, but 18 cases had been lodged against its leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman.

The group’s demands were legal and constitutional, Senator Ahmed said. He requested the parliament to support the movement and also demanded release of Maulana Rehman. He also demanded implementation of the agreement with the Balochistan chief minister.

No demands implemented

Senator Tahir Bizenjo also echoed the JUI-F lawmaker’s observations on the rights violations in Balochistan and his support for the Haq Do Tehreek.

Despite agreeing with the group’s demands, none were implemented, he lamented. Many a time the authorities’ attention had been called towards the issues of fishing and trade, he observed.

Fishing made difficult

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F said fishing was the main source of income for the people of Gwadar. It had been a decade since the announcement of making Gwadar a megacity. How much progress it makes was secondary, but the issue was the fishing profession had been made difficult.

Even Baloch women were compelled to protest. Under successive governments, the islands of Balochistan had been handed over to the Center.

The problems of the local population had multiplied, but if they protest they were labeled as traitors and harassed at check posts from Karachi to Quetta, he complained.

No prayers for Musharraf

During the session, Chairman Sanjrani asked Senator Mushtaq to offer prayers for the late Gen Pervez Musharraf, however the Jamaat lawmaker refused outright.

He said Musharraf’s “sins” could not be forgiven; he did many wrongs with the nation. He called Musharraf a “certified criminal” and blamed the former president for the ills plaguing Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Musharraf also abrogated the Constitution twice and assaulted the judiciary. Such people have been proceeded against posthumously, the senator maintained, and proceeded to offer prayers for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon.

Undergrad scholarship scheme

On the other hand, PTI lawmaker Sania Nishtar presented a resolution seeking continuation of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program initiated by her government.

However, the ruling and allied senators opposed the resolution with 27 lawmakers voting against it and 18 in its favor.

Minister of State Shahadat Awan said the program started by the previous government of the PTI had not been halted. Any positive programs or efforts would not be scuttled.