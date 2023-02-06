Pakistan Women team trains for T20 World Cup in South Africa

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team practiced in South Africa ahead of their warm-up match against Bangladesh on Monday and also had their photoshoot for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first match of the mega event on 12th February in in Cape Town, whereas opening match of the event will be played on 10th February between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Pakistani team is in Group B with former champions England, Ireland, India and West Indies.

International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the video of Pakistan team’s photoshoot behind the scenes.

Skipper Bismah Maroof, star players Nida Dar, Javeria Khan, Aliya Riaz had fun during the photo shoot whereas Javeria Khan also sung patriotic song.