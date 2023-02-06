LHC declares fuel adjustment charges in power bills illegal

Lahore High Court on Monday declared fuel charge adjustments (FCA) in electricity bills as illegal while directing the government to subsidize up to 500 units for domestic consumers.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi pronounced the reserved verdict on 3,659 petitions of Advocate Azhar Siddique and others challenging the inclusion of FCA in the power bills.

The court ordered subsidy for domestic users consuming up to 500 units.

The counsel for the petitioners had pleaded before the court that the government disregarded rules and regulations and illegally imposed FCA in bills.

They had sought the court declare illegal the collection of FCA and all other surcharges.

After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Najafi had reserved his verdict on Oct 10, 2022.

The court also directed the federal government to utilize alternate sources like nuclear and solar to produce cheap electricity.