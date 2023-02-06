Punjab governor hints at provincial elections with general polls

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has hinted at holding elections in Punjab along with the general elections due later this year, taking the plea that billions of rupees have to be spent on the exercise.

He said as the general elections are scheduled to be held after six months, why are there demands of early elections in two provinces – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Citing the economic crisis in the country, the Punjab governor said billions of rupees will be spent on holding elections.

He said one person will contest in 20 constituencies and then resign from all but one seats, causing a loss to the national exchequer.

Mr Rehman said such a practice should be eliminated.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led governments in Punjab and KP were dissolved in January followed by interim set-ups appointed in both provinces.

Now, the election commission and governors of both provinces have to decide a date for holding elections.

The PTI had also resigned en masse from the National Assembly last April after a no-confidence motion paved the way for the ouster of the then prime minister Imran Khan from office.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of almost all the PTI MNAs and now by-elections were scheduled on 33 of them on March 16.