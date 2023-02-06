With dollar soaring, you will be shocked to know how much you earn per day in greenback

The recent surge in the value of the US dollar has had a significant impact on the purchasing power of individuals in Pakistan, where the local currency is the Pakistani rupee.

The swelling dollar has resulted in a decrease in the value of the rupee, causing prices of imported goods to soar and putting pressure on the already struggling economy.

This has resulted in a reduction in purchasing power for many individuals, particularly those who earn their livelihoods in rupees.

The rise in the dollar’s value is causing financial strain for families across the country, as they struggle to make ends meet in the face of increasing costs of essential goods and services.

The situation is adding to the already pressing economic challenges facing Pakistan and highlighting the need for measures to address the issue.

A Twitter user with the handle @MahatmaaGanji has recently expressed his frustration with earning a salary in Pakistani rupees.

In a series of tweets, the user calculated the daily equivalent of earning Rs100,000 per month (approximately $12) and even a higher salary of Rs600,000 per month (approximately $72).

The user argues that, from a global perspective, earning in rupees is depressing and suggests that there are only two options for individuals looking to improve their financial situation: either move out of Pakistan or find a way to earn in a foreign currency such as USD, GBP, or EUR.

The user expresses concern that the continuous depreciation of rupees is making it increasingly difficult to afford things both within and outside of Pakistan.

Despite these frustrations, the user ultimately concedes that it’s time to get back to work. The Twitter thread has received a lot of attention, with over 137,000 views and 1,856 likes.

While as comparing to neighboring countries, Pakistan is way behind.

A salary of 50,000 Bangladeshi Taka is equivalent to $468.70 while a salary of 50,000 Indian Rupees is equivalent to $604.20.

When compared to the equivalent of Rs50,000, which is $181.70, it’s clear that a salary of 50,000 Indian Rupees provides a higher purchasing power compared to the same salary in Bangladesh and Pakistan.