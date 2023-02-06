Police urge citizens to remain in well-lit areas during evening in F-9 Park

In response to the horrific alleged gang-rape of a girl in Islamabad’s sprawling Sector F-9 Park, the police have issued a statement on Twitter, appealing to citizens to remain in well-lit areas during the evening.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police said that they are investigating the incident on a scientific basis and are working with the district administration to improve security at the park.

According to the statement, those visiting the park in the evening are advised to stay in well-lit places and to call the police helpline of 15 in case of an emergency.

The gang-rape of a young girl in the most-frequented park in the heart of the federal capital has sent shockwaves through the community and has raised concerns about the safety of citizens in public spaces.

The police have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and are working to find the perpetrator.

At a a time when crime against women is on the rise, it is imperative that the government and law enforcement agencies work together to ensure the safety and security of citizens, especially women, and children, they said.

The case

A woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Islamabad’s F-9 park by two unidentified men on Thursday evening.

The Margala Police Station have lodged an FIR of the incident on the complaint of the survivor, and launched a probe to nab the culprits.

The case was lodged after she approached the police and complained of being gang-raped. A medical examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad confirmed sexual assault and samples were dispatched to a forensic laboratory.

As per the FIR, the woman was a resident of Mian Channu.

She was roaming in the park with a friend when a man approached them and brandished a gun. He asked them to hand over their valuables and other belongings before forcing them to a dense part of the park at gunpoint.

The two friends were separated at that point.

She claimed that the accused raped her at gunpoint, after which a second person also sexually abused her.

On offering resistance, both men beat her up, she claimed.