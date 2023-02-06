Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 6th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 6th February 2023 Feb 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 6th February 2023 Recommended Earthquake in Turkey, Syria leaves hundreds dead: Toll continues to rise Pakistan Women team trains for T20 World Cup in South Africa Premier League accuse Man City of alleged financial breaches Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities What is Scrap Fest? Why #BanScrapFest is trending on Twitter?