Shahid Afridi asks Twitteratis to report fake account of daughter

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Shahid Afridi confirmed on Monday that his daughters were not on social media and any accounts impersonating his daughters are fake.

He tweeted a picture of a fake account of his daughter “Ansha Afridi” and asked the Twitteratis to report such fake accounts.

After her marriage with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, a fake account emerged, which shared the pictures of weddings and got more than 19,000 followers in few days.

After their marriage, Shaheen Shah Afridi had also shown his disappointment and requested people to not spoil their special day by sharing the pictures as they wanted to keep the event private.