Miandad asks India to go to hell if they don’t come to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Javed Miandad asked India to go to hell on Monday, if they do not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Legend cricketer Javed Miandad, most famous in India for smacking Chetan Sharma for a six in the 1986 Australasia Cup final, said India were afraid to lose because their players were treated very badly in the past by their fans after losing to Pakistan.

He added that India should be kicked out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not coming to Pakistan, when all other teams are ready to come to Pakistan.

Miandad said that in the past India also ran away from playing in Sharjah against Pakistan because they used to lose.

The former captain said people should accept their loss as the better teams on the day wins the match but India are a bad loser.

He also asked ICC to look into the matter and take an action against India for not following the rules and regulations.