Mehwish Hayat draws comparison between Ms Marvel, Punjab Nahi Jaungi

Famous Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat compared Pakistani and international entertainment industry, saying that it’s unfortunate that female actors are often portrayed as “damsels in distress” here.

Recently, the Load Wedding actor appeared on The Mirza Malik Show, where she shared her experience working in Marvel Studios’ series Ms Marvel.

During the interview, Hayat was asked to draw a comparison between two of her most well-known projects, Ms Marvel and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and women’s stereotypical role in Pakistani cinema.

To this, Hayat said that it’s unfortunate that in Pakistani film and drama industry, female actors are typically portrayed as “damsels in distress” who always need rescuing and that their only purpose is to add glamour to the film.

However, she said that she had a different experience working on Ms Marvel.

In the film, she played the role of Ayesha, the great-grandmother of Kamala Khan – the protagonist of the show – and she found that her character had much more depth and substance.

She hopes for the Pakistani entertainment industry to produce more original stories that can rival the success of international shows.