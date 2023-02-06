PM Shehbaz postpones APC scheduled for Feb 7

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed the all-party conference (APC) scheduled on February 7 following the recent wave of terrorism in the country, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The conference, which was originally scheduled for February 7, will now be held on February 9.

Both the Prime Minister’s house and the Parliament House have been proposed as the locations for the conference.

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq is reportedly in contact with political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has also been formally invited to attend.

The main objective of the conference is to prepare a joint policy and declaration against terrorism, with representatives from all political parties coming together to discuss and agree on a unified stance against the growing threat.