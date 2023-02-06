Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz postpones APC scheduled for Feb 7

Multi-party confab will now be held on February 9
Usman Khan Feb 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PM Shehbaz postpones all party conference tomorrow: PHOTO: AFP/FILE</p>

PM Shehbaz postpones all party conference tomorrow: PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed the all-party conference (APC) scheduled on February 7 following the recent wave of terrorism in the country, particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The conference, which was originally scheduled for February 7, will now be held on February 9.

Both the Prime Minister’s house and the Parliament House have been proposed as the locations for the conference.

Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq is reportedly in contact with political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has also been formally invited to attend.

The main objective of the conference is to prepare a joint policy and declaration against terrorism, with representatives from all political parties coming together to discuss and agree on a unified stance against the growing threat.

apc

PM Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div