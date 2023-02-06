Turkiye’s Oct 8, 2005: PM Shehbaz extends support to aggrieved brother nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered help to Turkiye in the wake of the 7.8 earthquake that has left over 1,200 people dead and thousands injured.

He extended the support in a call with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday afternoon.

Shehbaz expressed extreme sorrow and grief over the lives lost in the natural disaster. He also expressed sympathies and condolences with the affected families.

He noted that Pakistan will fully support the nation and people of Turkiye in recovering and rebuilding the affected areas.

“Due to climate change, intensity of natural disasters are increasing,” he said.

Natural disasters due to climate change are not restricted by borders, regions or nationality, he said.

Erdogan appreciated the sentiments of PM Shehbaz and the Pakistani nation.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended heartfelt condolences to Turkiye and Syria over the loss of lives from a massive earthquake.**

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the wee hours of Monday, killing dozens, leveling buildings while people were still in their sleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus.

In their separate messages, both expressed grief and conveyed sympathies to the governments and people of the quake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

President Alvi said, “In this hour of grief, I and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria.”

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Turkiye and Syria.

He extended his profound condolences and sincere sympathies to the leadership and people of the two countries for the human and material loss.

The prime minister said, “We send our heartfelt condolences & most sincere sympathies to the government and the people of Syria who have suffered major human and material losses from the devastating earthquake early this morning. “

The Foreign Office in a statement expressed grief over the loss caused by a severe earthquake that hit parts of Southern Turkiye and Syria, resulting in the loss of lives and extensive damage to property.

“Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort. We are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination,” it said.