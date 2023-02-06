Breaking silence: Sana opens up about her divorce

Renowned Pakistani actor, Sana, recently opened up about her separation from ex-husband after 14 years of marriage saying that sometimes ending things is better for people.

Sana Fakhar recently appeared on the Nadir Ali podcast where she talked about Pakistani film industry and her personal life.

During the interview, the host asked her about what made her to make the difficult decision to part ways with ex-husband after 14 years of marriage.

Last year, on October 13, the Kaafila actor announced her separation from Fakhar Jaffar on her social media.

View this post on Instagram

Speaking about her divorce, Fakhar said that although it is never a pleasant thing, but sometimes it is necessary to take such a step in order to save other things.

She added the reason for her divorce was that “one person in the relationship was pretending to be someone they are not.”

The actor, who has a huge social media following, said that while the separation was her personal matter, but she is a public figure and people wanted to know why it happened.

She was also asked about the child custody, to which she replied that her kids live with her.